Archer Season 8 promos reveal show’s new noir setting

FXX has released the first two promos for Archer Season 8, revealing the show’s new setting, inspired by all of your favorite noir films. Check them out in the players below! Archer: Dreamland is set to premiere this spring on FXX.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that revolves around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. The case proves to be more difficult than expected after Archer quickly gets mixed up in a deadly game of tug of war between Los Angeles’ most powerful crime bosses. Every clue leads Archer further away from his goal and deeper into a mystery involving kidnapping, prostitution and drug addiction.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the highly skilled and incredibly vain private eye “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as Archer’s fellow detective and on-again-off-again girlfriend, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s domineering mother and former spy agency director, “Malory Archer;” Chris Parnell as the agency owner and lead investigator “Cyril Figgis;” Judy Greer as the agency’s loquacious, dingbat secretary, “Cheryl;” Amber Nash as the gruff but lovable muscle, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the gay voice of reason, “Ray Gillette;” and Lucky Yates as the firm’s possibly mad scientist/possible clone of himself, “Krieger.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. The show is produced by FX Productions.