The third Spongebob Movie will arrive in July 2020

Deadline reports that Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie, the third installment in the SpongeBob SquarePants movie trilogy, will debut in theaters on July 17, 2020.

Plot details for the animated feature have not yet been released. The movie will be directed by Tim Hill (SpongeBob SquarePants) and written by Emmy winners Jonathan Aibel (King of the Hill, Trolls) and Glenn Berger (Monster Trucks, Kung Fu Panda), and Michael Kvamme (I Swear, Winchester Palace).

The first two SpongeBob movies earned over $465 million at the global box office. The second film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, hit theaters in February 2015 and was directed by Paul Tibbitt.

On a mission to save his world, SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) is headed to ours. When pirate Burger Beard (Antonio Banderas) steals the secret recipe for the beloved Krabby Patties, SpongeBob and friends come ashore to bring back the missing formula. To succeed, they must team up with former rival, Plankton, but soon realize that to defeat a supervillain they must unleash their inner superheroes.

The third SpongeBob Movie will be launching against the Bob’s Burgers animated feature for Fox, as well as untitled projects from Warner Bros. and Universal.