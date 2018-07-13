Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown In Talks For Frozen 2

Evan Rachel Woods and Sterling K. Brown in talks for Frozen 2

According to Variety. the cast of Frozen 2 could get two new additions as both Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) are in talks for the movie. Should the pair sign on they would be joining returning cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

The first film was the smash hit of 2013, landing as the highest-grossing animated film of all-time and the highest-grossing film of the year with over $1.2 billion grossed worldwide. Frozen received rave reviews from critics and audiences, winning Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go,” which also reached the top five on the Billboard 100.

Since then Frozen has become a cultural behemoth with toys continuing to sell out, short films set in the world of the film, a ride based on the film in the Norway Pavilion in Epcot, Frozen characters appearing on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and in the “Disney On Ice” shows, and a Broadway version of the film.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and produced by Peter Del Vecho, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 is slated to open in theaters on November 27, 2019.

