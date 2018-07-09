Billy Dee Williams returning as Lando for Star Wars: Episode IX

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the long-gestating rumors that Billy Dee Williams will return to that galaxy far, far away and will reprise his role of Lando Calrissian for next year’s Star Wars: Episode IX!

Williams made his debut as the gambling scoundrel in Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, reprising in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, and in countless other Star Wars shows like Star Wars Rebels and games like Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast. He even voiced the character in various Robot Chicken and Family Guy episodes dedicated solely to Star Wars as well as The LEGO Movie. Donald Glover stepped into the role earlier this year to play a younger Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In Episode IX, Williams joins returning franchise stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, plus newcomer (and frequent J.J. Abrams collabroator) Keri Russell.

Star Wars: Episode IX will conclude the third trilogy of Star Wars movies that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens followed up by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Following Colin Trevorrow’s exit over creative differences, Abrams — who directed The Force Awakens — was asked to return to direct Episode IX.

J.J. Abrams also co-wrote the script with Chris Terrio (Justice League, Argo). Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.

Production on Episode IX will begin at the end of July with more cast announcements likely to be revealed before filming starts. Previously set for a May 24, 2019 release date, the film will now arrive on December 20, 2019.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)