Aquaman director James Wan confirms trailer will premiere at SDCC

After a week of new photos, and months of being asked by fans around the world, Aquaman director James Wan has confirmed that the highly anticipated trailer will officially be released at San Diego Comic-Con this year!

“Comic-Con will be insane!!” Wan wrote on Twitter. “This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle)”

An icon for over 70 years, Aquaman is the King of the Seven Seas. This reluctant ruler of Atlantis, caught between a surface world constantly ravaging the sea and Atlanteans looking to lash out in revolt, is committed to protecting the entire globe.

The Aquaman cast includes Jason Momoa (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League) as the titular King of Atlantis, with Amber Heard as his wife Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Ludi Lin as Murk, Patrick Wilson as King Orm/Ocean Master, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Michael Beach as Jesse Kane.

Directed by James Wan from a script by Will Beall, Geoff Johns and Wan, the film is being produced by Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. Rupert Gregson-Williams (Wonder Woman) will compose the music.

Aquaman opens on December 21 in theaters everywhere.