Peter Rabbit sequel officially in the works

Following the box office hit of its predecessor, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Sony Pictures Animation has ordered a Peter Rabbit sequel, a follow-up to this year’s to the CG/live-action hybrid comedy.

In the first film, Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson, Ex Machina) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne, Neighbors). James Corden (The Late Late Show) voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.), and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

The first film earned mixed reviews from critics, but grossed over $320 million worldwide, surpassing similar family franchise Paddington 2, which grossed over $225 million at the global box office and holds a 100% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. For the return of the hare-brained hooligan, co-writer and director Will Gluck (Friends with Benefits) will return to write and direct the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters February 7, 2020 in the US and March 27, 2020 in the UK.