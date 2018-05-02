Isabela Moner cast as Dora the Explorer in live-action film

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado) will be playing Dora the Explorer in Paramount Pictures’ live-action movie based on the popular Nickelodeon series, which is set to release on August 2, 2019.

Dora the Explorer will follow a teenage Dora on an adventure, accompanied by her best friend, Boots the monkey, and her cousin Diego. James Bobin is tackling directing duties as he reunites with his Muppets writer Nicholas Stoller (Storks, Neighbors), who will pen the script. The film is produced by Michael Bay’s production company Platinum Dunes, which he co-founded with Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

Details about the film are scarce for now, however as next year’s summer season approaches, we may soon get our first look at the titular Dora along with her merry band of friends including Boots, Map, Backpack and the thieving scoundrel Swiper.

Dora the Explorer ran for eight seasons and 172 episodes. The educational series followed Dora and her companion monkey, Boots, as they embarked on quests for treasures while asking the audience for help. The series experienced immense success throughout its 14-year run, including a merchandising empire that consists of toys, books, cosmetics, DVDs and video games, just to name a few. It also spawned the popular spin-off Go, Diego, Go! and continues to be a mainstay in many homes.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)