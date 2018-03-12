Ready Player One Reactions Arrive Online

Last night at SXSW, Steven Spielberg’s geek epic Ready Player One rocked the house during its world premiere at the Paramount Theater, where it was apparently plagued with technical problems and speakers blowing out during a massive action scene. Now the Ready Player One reactions have hit Twitter, and with a few notable exceptions, the critics seemed to have very much enjoyed the ride! Check out the reactions below!

Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, T.J. Miller, Hannah John-Kamen and Ben Mendelsohn.

The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger..

A Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures production, the Ready Player One movie is being directed by Steven Spielberg, who is also producing alongside Donald De Line, under his De Line Pictures banner, Dan Farah and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Bruce Berman will serve as executive producer. Based on Ernest Cline’s novel, the screenplay is by Cline and Zak Penn. Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future trilogy) will compose the music.

Ready Player One gets its game on when it opens on March 29, 2018.

