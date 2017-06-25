Transformers box office reaches $265.3 million globally in five days

Director Michael Bay’s reportedly-last Transformers movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, opened to a franchise low $69.1 million domestically its first five days at 4,069 theaters ($45.3 for the three-day weekend). The debut trails the first Transformers‘ three-day opening of $70.5 million in 2007. The most recent film, Transformers: Age of Extinction, opened to $100 million its first three days in 2014. Made for $217 million, The Last Knight stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Jerrod Carmichael, Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner.

Internationally, however, the Paramount Pictures release is well on its way to another strong performance for the Transformers franchise. The Last Knight took in $196.2 million from 41 markets, which is on par with Transformers: Age of Extinction, with China, Indonesia, Ukraine and Turkey all having the biggest ever openings in the Transformers franchise. From China alone, Transformers: The Last Knight earned $123.4 million from 7,200 locations. Korea was the next highest with $13 million, Russia followed with $8.9 million, and the UK brought in $5.7 million. Upcoming markets for the film include France (June 28), Brazil (July 20), Mexico (July 21), Japan (August 4) and Spain (August 4).

By comparison, Transformers: Age of Extinction earned $245.4 million total domestically and $858.6 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.1 04 billion.

MIchael Bay filmed Transformers: The Last Knight with IMAX 3D cameras. The film earned $24.3 million from 1,042 IMAX screens worldwide, which marks the second-biggest global IMAX opening for Paramount, behind only Age of Extinction‘s $26.7 million. Internationally, The Last Knight was the biggest IMAX opening for the Transformers franchise, earning $16.7 million on 652 IMAX screens in 51 territories (with $11.7 million coming from China). In North America, the film earned $7.6 million from 390 IMAX screens for the five days.

Second and third place were too close to call, as both Warner Bros. Pictures‘ Wonder Woman and Disney•Pixar‘s Cars 3 reported estimates of $25.2 million for the weekend.

Wonder Woman again had a minimal drop of just 39% its fourth weekend and its total is now up to $318.4 million in North America. Overseas, the DC Films adaptation added $20.5 million on 12,600 screens in 65 markets to bring its total to $334.5 million (with $87.5 million coming from China alone). The worldwide total is now $652.9 million, which means the movie is now the top-grossing live-action film directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins), surpassing previous record holder Mamma Mia!, which was directed by Phyllida Lloyd and earned $609.8 million. Made for $149 million, Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis.

Its second weekend, Cars 3 dropped 53.1% in ticket sales and has now earned $99.9 million. Internationally, the threequel has grossed $41.4 million, for a global sum of $141.3 million. Cars 3 still has yet to open in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan, Korea, and Brazil. Directed by Brian Fee, Cars 3 features the voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion, Cheech Marin, and Lea DeLaria.

Shark thriller 47 Meters Down (Entertainment Studios), starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, climbed a spot to fourth place in North America with $7.4 million its second weekend. Directed by Johannes Roberts and also starring Matthew Modine, the film has now earned $24.3 million domestically.

Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me (Lionsgate/Summit) rounded out the top five domestically but lost 77.9% in ticket sales with $5.9 million. The film has brought in $38.6 million total. Directed by Benny Boom, the film stars Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, Annie Ilonzeh, Jamal Woolard, Dominic L. Santana, Kat Graham and Jamie Hector.

Sixth place belonged to Universal Pictures’ The Mummy, which added $5.84 million for a three-week total of $68.5 million. Internationally, the film is performing better with $273.6 million and its global total is up to $342.1 million. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy was made for $125 million and stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales took seventh place this weekend at the domestic box office with $5.2 million and internationally the fifth film added $8.3 million. In North America, the movie has earned $160 million and internationally it has grossed $517.8 million, for a worldwide total of $677.8 million. The previous installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, earned $241 million domestically and $804.6 million internationally, for a global total of $1.045 billion. Directed by Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin R. McNally, Kaya Scodelario, Golshifteh Farahani, Stephen Graham, David Wenham and Geoffrey Rush. It cost $230 million to make.