Goosebumps 2 title revealed, plus promo art for Jumanji, Grinch, and more

The latest issue of License Global magazine has arrived and features some new promo art for upcoming Universal and Sony films, including Jurassic World 2, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Peter Rabbit and Slenderman! In addition, the first promo art for the Goosebumps sequel is included as well, revealing the title of the film to be Goosebumps: Horrorland! Check out the promo art in the gallery below!

Jurassic World 2 stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall, James Cromwell, and Jeff Goldblum. Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg are returning to produce the film, which has JA Bayona (When a Monster Calls, The Impossible) in the director’s chair and Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly providing the screenplay.

Directed by Peter Candeland and Yarrow Cheney, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and is set to arrive in theaters November 9, 2018.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan and will arrive December 20 of this year.

Originally created by Beatrix Potter, the upcoming live-action and CG hybrid film adaptation of Peter Rabbit is described as a modern interpretation of the source material, built around the rivalry between the mischievous Peter and Mr. McGregor, The film stars James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Domhnall Gleeeson, Domhnall Gleeson, and Margot Robbie.

Sylvain White will direct Sony’s Slenderman movie, which is due out May 18, 2018.

Goosebumps: Horrorland, seemingly taking inspiration from the spin-off of the main book series, will be directed by the first film’s director Rob Letterman. Screenwriter Darren Lemke (Turbo) will return for Goosebumps: Horrorland, with Deborah Forte (The Golden Compass) and Neal H. Moritz (22 Jump Street) also coming back as producers. Jack Black is expected to come back to the fold for more monster mayhem. It’s set to arrive September 21, 2018.