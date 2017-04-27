McG no longer directing Masters of the Universe

Following the announcement last night that the film is set to debut in theaters on December 18, 2019, EW reports that director McG is no longer attached to step behind the camera for the upcoming Masters of the Universe. Instead, they report that David Goyer is penning a new draft with the property reportedly attracting “A-List talent.”

McG previously spoke about his adaptation of the fan-favorite cartoon/toy series, even going so far as to say he was “laser-focused on that being (his) next film.” Prophetically he went on to say, “But I mean, you know how it works in contemporary filmmaking. You really, really have to earn the good will of the parent studio, and Tom Rothman runs a tight ship at Sony, and we’re going to get there.”

Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who has the ability to transform into a warrior called He-Man. As He-Man, Adam becomes the last hope for a magical land called Eternia, ravaged by technology and the evil Skeletor.

Originally launched as a popular Mattel toy line in 1982, Masters of the Universe spawned several animated series (including the female-driven spinoff cartoon series, She-Ra: Princess of Power) along with a 1987 live-action film. Directed by Gary Goddard, the first Masters of the Universe movie stars Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, Frank Langella as Skeletor and, in one of her very first big screen roles, a young Courteney Cox as Julie Winston, a teenage character created specifically for the film.

The December 18, 2019 release date will see the Masters of the Universe movie opening just two days before both the Universal Pictures Broadway adaptation of Wicked and a mystery live-action Walt Disney Pictures fairy tale film.