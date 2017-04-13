Is Warner Bros. planning an R-rated Watchmen animated feature?

The 1986 limited comic series Watchmen was turned into a live-action film by director Zack Snyder in 2009. Now it’s looking like we may be getting an animated version of the critically-acclaimed work by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons as well.

FilmBuffOnline is reporting that one may be on the way, via an online marketing survey a reader forwarded to the site. According to the survey, which you can see below, Warner Bros. is looking at interest in a direct-to-video feature. In it, the Watchmen animated feature is referred to as “upcoming.”

It also states that this would be, “A faithful adaptation of the Watchmen graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material,” as well as saying that the film has an, “anticipated MPAA R rating.”

Back in 2015, there was talk about a Watchmen HBO series with Zack Snyder, though it obviously came to nothing. In the second part of the survey, there were reportedly a number of Vertigo and DC titles that respondents were asked about; whether they were familiar with them or if they owned them. They included Moore’s 1980s run of Swamp Thing, The Killing Joke, Batman: The Long Halloween, Fables, Lucifer, iZombie, Hellblazer, Preacher, Sandman and more.

Snyder’s feature adaptation of Watchmen was released in 2009 and brought in just $185 million at the worldwide box office at the time. The long-awaited adaptation of the Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons series starred Malin Akerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Carla Gugino, and Patrick Wilson.

Now, this doesn't mean we're definitely getting an R-rated Watchmen animated feature. It's just looking at fan interest, but we want to hear your thoughts on this. Would you be interested in seeing it? If they end up doing the Watchmen animated feature, who should voice the roles? Do you want to see more R-rated animated films?