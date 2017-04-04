Michael Keaton in negotiations to play the villain in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

Yet another cast member is circling the upcoming live-action version of the 1940s classic Disney animated film Dumbo. According to Variety, Michael Keaton (Birdman, Batman) is in negotiations to play the villain in the film. Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride) is directing the film, and if Keaton joins, this would be their first film together since 1992’s Batman Returns.

Dumbo, released in 1941, marked Disney’s fourth full-length animated feature. Dumbo tells the story of a baby circus elephant who is made fun of for his large ears. When his mother steps in to protect him and is locked up for it, he ends up on the road with a mouse as his companion. The mouse instills into Dumbo the idea that with the help of a magic feather, he can fly. The new take involves the adaptation of the original movie while adding a unique family story that parallels Dumbo’s story. The film will feature a screenplay by Transformers scribe Ehren Kruger. He’ll also produce alongside Justin Springer.

The film already has a number of cast members, including Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Penny Dreadful), Colin Farrell (Saving Mr. Banks, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Danny DeVito (Cheers, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia). Keaton would play the person who buys the circus from DeVito’s character to use the flying elephant for profit.

Keaton was nominated for an Academy Award for 2014’s Birdman and starred in Spotlight, which won Best Picture for 2015. He’s recently starred in The Founder and will be seen next in Spider-Man: Homecoming. There is also the possibility of a sequel for the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

What do you guys think of Michael Keaton as the villain in Dumbo? Do you like Disney's current crop of live-action versions of their animated classics?