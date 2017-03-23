Is Mulan a musical? Director Niki Caro weighs in on recent comments

Is Mulan a musical? Disney fans had strong reactions to the possibility that the upcoming live-action version of the 1998 animated film might not be. Director Niki Caro (Whale Rider) recently did an interview with Moviefone where she said, “From what I understand, [there are] no songs right now, much to the horror of my children.”

However, Caro later talked to The LA Times and spoke about whether or not this will be a musical, saying, “I don’t know where that’s come from. We’ve never talked about songs, and no decision has been made.” She also said, “I haven’t even started working on it yet.” Then, in an interview with EW on Tuesday morning, Sean Bailey, the president of Motion Picture Production at Walt Disney Studios said that Mulan is “not currently intended to be [a musical].” However, he added that “nothing is off the table.”

Fans have been up in arms on social media after the first comment, discussing the lack of their favorite songs. The recent live-action Disney film Beauty and the Beast had not only the songs devotees have loved since the animated version, but Alan Menken, who did both scores, actually added three new songs.

So, is Mulan a musical? Whether or not we get music, this film will reportedly be empowering for young girls. Bailey did an interview with Vulture earlier this month where he spoke about the film about a young woman during the Han Dynasty who dresses as a man to become a great warrior. He said, “’Mulan is clearly an empowered-female story but we can also do something new in this reimagining, make it a little more muscular, stronger, with touch of Ridley Scott.”

