Aquaman release date pushed back two months

Merry Christmas! Warner Bros. has announced their upcoming Aquaman release date has been moved from the previously set October 5, 2018 to December 21, 2018. The delay of Avatar 2 didn’t exactly make this an empty release date though as Aquaman will share the release date with Sony’s Animated Spider-Man feature film and arrives just four days ahead of Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns. In addition, an untitled “Event” movie from Warner Bros. was set to arrive on Christmas, it’s unlikely this mystery movie will still arrive on that date.

RELATED: Justice League: Aquaman Test Footage Shows the Underwater Hero

Aquaman is set to feature the return of Jason Momoa in the title role, after having made a brief debut as the title character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’s expected to play a much larger role in the forthcoming Justice League, set to hit theaters November 17, 2017. The Zack Snyder film is also expected to introduce Heard as Mera, Queen of Atlantis.

Additional cast members include Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother, Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Patrick Wilson as Aquaman’s brother, Orm (aka Ocean Master), with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Willem Dafoe as Vulko.

Aquaman is expected to begin shooting in April with director James Wan at the helm.