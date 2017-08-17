New Planet of the Apes video game announced

Andy Serkis’ The Imaginarium Studios, in partnership with FoxNext Games, have announced Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier, a new video game set between the events of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is a narrative adventure game of conquest, betrayal and survival with multiple endings. When the fates of a tribe of apes and a band of human survivors intertwine, two worlds collide as their precarious existence hangs in the balance. The game plunges the player into a rich, cinematic experience where every decision impacts the fragile balance between peace and war.

Players will be given the opportunity to play both sides of the growing conflict, gaining a deep understanding of the motivations, hopes and fears of humans and apes alike. The destinies of each species rests entirely on the player as the game pushes towards a tense, fragile peace, or a final bloody battle.

“We are committed to exploring and expanding next-generation storytelling, and Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier represents an exciting marriage of technology and creativity, all set in a rich universe of which I am very proud,” said Andy Serkis, Founder of The Imaginarium.

By combining The Imaginarium’s world-renowned expertise in performance capture and story-telling, Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier will deliver unprecedented levels of immersion and empathy to choice-based-adventure on console and PC when it debuts later this fall.