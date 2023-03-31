Exclusive Kiff Clip Previews Saturday’s Episode With The Office Guest Star

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Kiff clip from this Saturday’s episode of Disney’s animated series, titled “Farley.” The episode is set to premiere on Saturday, April 1 on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT. The series is now available on Disney+.

“When Kiff ruins Kristophe’s favorite toy, she takes its place while Barry tries to clean the doll,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “Kate Flannery (The Office) guest stars as Helen’s sister, Agnes.”

Check out the exclusive Kiff clip below:

“The series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.”

Kiff was created and executive produced by Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal. It stars Kimiko Glenn, Michael Croner, Eric Bauza, Vella Lovell, Nic Smal, and Lucy Heavens.