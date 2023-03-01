Agent Elvis Trailer & Poster Reveal Netflix Series’ Star-Studded Voice Cast

Netflix has released an official Agent Elvis trailer alongside a poster for the series, revealing some of the big names that will be lending their talents to the adult animated action-comedy series.

The series’ key cast will feature Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Niecy Nash (Reno 911!), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) round out the key cast.

Check out the official Agent Elvis trailer below:

“In the series, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” reads the synopsis.

The guest star lineup includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, and Tony Cavalero. Priscilla Presley, who was Elvis Presley’s wife and co-founded Elvis Presley Industries, will also voice herself in the show.

You can also check out the Agent Elvis poster below:

Agent Elvis is co-created and executive produced by John Eddie and Priscilla Presley, with Eddie serving as its showrunner and writer. McConaughey voices Elvis Presley, who’s a global superstar by day and an ass-kicking vigilante by night.

The series is executive produced by head writer and showrunner Mike Arnold. Additional executive producers include Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, and Fletcher Moules. It hails from Sony Pictures Animation with Oscar nominee Robert Valley and fashion designer John Varvatos bringing Elvis’ iconic looks into animation.