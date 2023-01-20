Invincible Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets Release Date Window

The first Invincible Season 2 teaser trailer has been released by Prime Video, showing Mark Grayson and Allen the Alien hanging out at Burger Mart and discussing the wait between Season 1 and 2.

The meta teaser trailer has Mark, voiced by Steven Yeun, talking about the process of scripting and animating Invincible as Allen, voiced by Seth Rogen, presses for more information and a date. The trailer then reveals that Invincible Season 2 is set to premiere in late 2023.

Check out the Invincible Season 2 teaser trailer below:

Invincible is an animated series based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s comic book series of the same name. Season 1 of the show, which debuted in early 2021, starred Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, and Chris Diamantopoulos.