The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer & Poster Preview Disney+ Return

A new The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer and poster have been released ahead of its March 1 premiere on Disney+.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Check out the new The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer below:

The Star Wars series is led by Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Before the new season, Pascal’s Din Djarin previously appeared in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, which saw Djarin and Grogu reunited after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2’s finale.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.