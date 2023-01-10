School Spirits Teaser Trailer: Cobra Kai’s Peyton List Leads Supernatural Drama

By Maggie Dela Paz

Paramount+ has released the School Spirits teaser trailer for its newest coming-of-age drama, which stars Cobra Kai breakout Peyton List as a missing teenage girl who finds herself roaming around her school as a ghost after she gets murdered by an unknown killer. The series will be available for streaming on Thursday, March 9.

The video shows List’s Maddie Nears as she tries to solve her own case. While stuck in the afterlife, she is introduced to a group of fellow teen spirits who gather together as the Afterlife Support Group.

Check out the School Spirits teaser trailer below:

School Spirits is created and executive produced by Nate and Megan Trinrud, with Oliver Goldstick set as the showrunner. Goldstick is also executive producing along with Max Winkler, who is directing the first two episodes of the 8-episode season.

“In the series, Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance,” reads the synopsis. “Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.”

The series is based on the upcoming graphic novel which hails from Nate and Megan Trinrud. It stars Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Josh Zuckerman, and Maria Dizzia.

Maggie Dela Paz

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

