Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Teaser Trailer Previews Paramount+ Prequel Series

Paramount+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the upcoming prequel TV adaptation of the classic teen musical film. It will be available for streaming on April 6.

The Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer offers us a preview of the Pink Ladies’ origins from being outcasts to becoming Rydell High’s coolest girl gang. It also highlights the connection between the Pink Ladies and the school’s self-proclaimed bad boys, the T-Birds.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical), who also serves as the showrunner and director. It stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“It takes place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the synopsis.

Executive producers are Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, Alethea Jones, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for PICTURESTART. The series is also produced by Grace Gilroy, with choreography by Jamal Sims, and music by Grammy nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.