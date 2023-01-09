You Season 4 Trailer & Poster Preview Joe’s Clash With Another Killer

Netflix has dropped the official You Season 4 trailer and poster for the long-awaited return of its hit thriller drama starring Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley. The first half of the newest season is scheduled to make its debut on February 9.

The video introduces Joe’s newest identity as he starts his new life in London as a college professor named Jonathan Moore. It shows Joe becoming a part of an elite group consisting of neurotic people he describes as “privileged douchebags.” It also highlights how the new season will turn the tables on Joe as he finds himself to be the target of a mysterious killer.

Check out the You Season 4 Part 1 trailer below:

You can also check out the You Season 4 poster below:

You Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

“After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love,” reads the synopsis. “But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel series, You centers around Joe Goldberg, a toxic and delusional stalker who has the tendency to become extremely obsessed with every girl he falls in love with.

You was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with Gamble serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega are executive producers.