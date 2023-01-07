The Last of Us TV Spot Reveals Joel’s Rules to Survive an Apocalypse

A brand new The Last of Us TV spot for HBO‘s long-awaited live-action adaptation of the hit horror video game from Naughty Dog has been released, offering us a new preview of Joel and Ellie’s relationship. The series will make its debut next week on Sunday, January 15.

The video features Pedro Pascal’s Joel as he gives Bella Ramsey’s Ellie the three rules she must follow in order to survive their long journey through post-apocalyptic America.

Check out the new The Last of Us TV Spot below:

The Last of Us series will tackle the events of the first game with the possibility of additional content based on the sequel. The series is led by Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

The live-action series is executive produced and co-written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann, who is also serving as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.