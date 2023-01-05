Poker Face Trailer & Poster Preview Natasha Lyonne’s Crime Solving Abilities

Following the teaser trailer for the series premiering late last year, the first official Poker Face trailer for Rian Johnson’s newest mystery drama is here, giving fans a preview of the mysteries Natasha Lyonne will be trying to solve.

Similar to the teaser trailer, the latest look at Poker Face introduces fans to Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale — a woman who has the ability to detect when someone’s lying. Using her abilities to help solve crimes, Cale soon finds herself wrapped up with a handful of nasty characters, with a new mystery taking place each episode.

Check out the new Poker Face trailer below:

A Poker Face poster was also revealed, which you can view below:

Poker Face is created, written, and directed by Rian Johnson in his first-ever TV project. He is also serving as co-executive producer and co-showrunner with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

“The 10-episode ‘mystery-of-the-week’ series follows Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” reads the synopsis. “She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Joining Lyonne are Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face is executive produced by Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street Productions, along with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Renfrew through their Animal Pictures banner. It is a production by MRC Television.