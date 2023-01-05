Exclusive Jam Van Trailer Previews YouTube Series Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

ComingSoon is pleased to present the first trailer for Jam Van, which features an incredible lineup of celebrity voice talent. Check out the trailer below!

YouTube Originals Kids & Family presents Jam Van, a new original music series for preschool kids and families, featuring the talents of Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning team of Believe Entertainment Group (Dear Basketball), composer/producer Bill Sherman (Hamilton, In the Heights, Sesame Street), and animation studio Global Mechanic.

The series, which consists of eight 11-minute episodes, launches January 19 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET with two new episodes featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Brandi Carlile. After that, new episodes will roll out weekly on Thursdays on the YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel and the YouTube Kids app.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjVz9br_GDM

“We came up with the idea for Jam Van with the intention of creating a funny, music-filled show that would expand young kids’ world and foster a sense of openness and an appreciation for each other’s similarities and differences. And we are thrilled to have this incredible roster of musical artists and comedic talent along for the ride,” said Bill Sherman and Brian Hunt, co-creators and executive producers.

The series is a blend of animation and live-action, with each episode following animated music-loving best friends Lamb (voiced by Pete Lee) and Anne the Alligator (voiced by Nicole Byer), who travel to new locations around the country, where they meet up with famous live-action musical artist friends who help them tackle a relatable social-emotional learning challenge with the assistance of a new original song they sing together. The series also features the voice of Marc Maron as Grumpy GPS.

The trailer highlights the series’ diverse roster of musical artists and the locations they are featured in, including Boyz II Men (Philadelphia), Brandi Carlile (Seattle), Sheryl Crow (Nashville), Daveed Diggs (Oakland), Fitz and The Tantrums (Los Angeles), Lin-Manuel Miranda (New York), Old Crow Medicine Show (Virginia) and Trombone Shorty (New Orleans) who join Anne and Lamb for this musical joy ride through the United States.