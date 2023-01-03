Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Trailer Confirms Hulu Premiere Date

Ahead of its premiere on January 7, Hulu has shared a new Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown trailer, previewing the upcoming season of the fan-favorite anime.

The new trailer shows some of the intense conflicts that the main crew will take part in on Christmas day. The trailer also confirms that the new season will be airing on Hulu in the United States.

The new Tokyo Revengers season will focus on the “Christmas Showdown” arc of the manga and will pick up from where the first season ended. Season 1 of the anime began airing in April 2021, with 24 episodes currently available.

Check out the Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown trailer below:

“Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang,” reads the official synopsis for the series. “He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!”

Tokyo Revengers debuted to rave reviews and ran for 24 episodes before concluding its first season. The manga the anime is based on is one of the most popular in Japan right now, having even won the 44th Kodansha Manga Awards in the Shōnen category.