Hunters Season 2 Trailer: The Hunt for Hitler Begins in Prime Video Drama

Amazon Studios has unveiled the official Hunters Season 2 trailer for the upcoming return of the action thriller drama. The final season will be available for streaming on January 13, exclusively on Prime Video.

The video features Logan Lerman’s Jonah as he brings back the team to hunt down their ultimate Nazi enemy Adolf Hitler, who has been hiding in South America all this time. In an attempt to have better shot at succeeding in their mission, they welcomed new hunters to their gang including Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Chava. It also continues to tease Al Pacino’s surprising return.

Hunters stars Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Dylan Baker, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin. The final season will introduce Jennifer Jason Leigh as top Nazi hunter Chava.

“In Season 2, after an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America,” reads the synopsis. “Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

Inspired by real-life events, the series tells the story of a group known as the Hunters living in New York City in 1977. The Hunters discover that hundreds of former high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and conspiring to create the Fourth Reich in the U.S. The group then sets out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Hunters is created, written, and executive produced by David Weil, who is also serving as showrunner. Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment are producing, while Peele and Win Rosenfeld (Dark Net) are executive producing for Monkeypaw. Sonar’s David Ellender and Matt Loze are executive producers, along with Phil Abraham, David Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

Season 1 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.