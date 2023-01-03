Exclusive Will Trent Sneak Peek Clip Previews ABC Drama

The ABC police procedural series Will Trent debuts tonight on ABC at 10 p.m. and will stream on Hulu the next day. ComingSoon is excited to debut an exclusive sneak peek, which features guest stars Jennifer Morrison and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. It captures the intensity of the active crime scene depicted in the season premiere.

Check out the Will Trent sneak peek below:

“Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system,” says the synopsis. “But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Liz Heldens & Dan Thomsen, and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan.