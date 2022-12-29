ARK: The Animated Series Trailer Features All-Star Voice Cast

The official trailer for the upcoming series adaptation of Studio Wildcard’s action-adventure video game Ark: Survival Evolved has been revealed, two years after the project was first announced. The series has not yet unveiled its streaming home, but it is expected to make its debut sometime in 2023.

The ARK: The Animated Series trailer introduces us to its lead character Helena Walker, who is being voiced by Madeleine Madden. The video highlights Helena’s epic adventure into a primeval land where dinosaurs exist. It also continues to boast the series’ all-star voice cast including Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Elliot Page, David Tennant, and more.

“In a sweeping story that spans eons of human & world history, 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval land after tragedy,” reads the synopsis. “There she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords — all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.”

ARK: The Animated Series hails from executive producers and action movie stars Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe, and Vin Diesel. It is written by Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis. The series will also feature fully-orchestrated music by Gareth Coker.

The series is set to feature the voices of Monica Bellucci as Cassia Virila, Gerard Butler as General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, Devery Jacobs as Alasie, Cissy Jones as The Gladiatrix, Madeleine Madden as Helena Walker, Deborah Mailman as Deborah Walker, Zahn McClarnon as Thunder Comes Charging, Malcolm McDowell as Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, Juliet Mills as Chava, Elliot Page as Victoria Walker, Ragga Ragnars as Queen Sigrid, David Tennant as Sir Edmund Rockwell, Alan Tudyk as The Captain, Karl Urban as Bob, Jeffrey Wright as Henry Townsend, Michelle Yeoh as Meiyin Li, Ron Yuan as Han Li, Russell Crowe as Kor the Prophet, and Vin Diesel as Santiago.