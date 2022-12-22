That ’90s Show Trailer and Guest Stars Revealed for Sitcom Sequel

The full official trailer for That ’90s Show, Netflix’s highly anticipated follow-up series to That ’70s Show, has been released ahead of the show’s January 19 premiere date. The video shows Red and Kitty Forman as they prepare to host a new generation of wild teenagers in the mid-90s. The trailer also gives fans a look at the returning cast who will serve as guest stars, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama.

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official synopsis. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

You can check out the official That ’90s Show trailer below:

That ’90s Show features Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman in the 10-episode series. They are joined by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), and Reyn Doi (Side Hustle).

That ’90s Show comes from the original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner. Producers for the project are reportedly hoping that other familiar characters from That ’70s Show will make guest appearances on the new series. 10 episodes of the series have been ordered for the multi-cam spin-off. Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner while Bonnie, Terry, and Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner will executive produce.