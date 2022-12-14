Your Honor Season 2 Trailer Teases Showtime Return

Showtime has finally revealed the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the crime drama Your Honor, which is slated to make its return on January 13, 2023.

The Your Honor Season 2 trailer continues to tease Bryan Cranston’s new look as Michael Desiato following the sudden death of his son. While contemplating his past actions, he gets approached by prosecutor Olivia Delgado who is giving him no choice but to participate in her operation to take down the Baxter family.

Joining Cranston is Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) as Jimmy Baxter, Hope Davis (For the People) as Gina, Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Benjamin Flores Jr., Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton, and Keith Machekanyanga.

Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by Ram Landes. It aired on the country’s Yes TV.

“In season two, some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge,” reads the synopsis. “Michael Desiato has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of Olivia Delgado, a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization. Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter is looking to go legit, but a war is brewing at home with his formidable wife, Gina, who has other ideas for the family business.

“Moreover, daughter Fia Baxter is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the fallout of her boyfriend’s shooting by a bullet that was intended for her brother, Carlo, who is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps. Eugene Jones, who mistakenly shot Adam, is on the run. Big Mo has big plans for her empire but little faith in Little Mo’s allegiance. New mayor Charlie Figaro aims to keep the peace among the warring factions, but senses betrayal by an unlikely source. And Michael and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth, uncover the truth about his late wife, Robin’s, murder, while Detective Nancy Costello unearths some startling revelations of her own. The domino effect of Adam’s death threatens everyone, and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn. Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?”

Your Honor is created by Peter Moffat (The Night Of), who executive produces along with Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), and Scripted World’s Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages, Betrayal). The series is produced by CBS Studios.