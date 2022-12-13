Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Trailer Shows Po Embarking on a Global Adventure

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the animated martial arts comedy Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, featuring the voice of Jack Black as he returns to reprise his role as the beloved titular Dragon Warrior. New episodes will start streaming on January 12, 2023.

The Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 trailer highlights Po’s next epic adventure as he leaves China in an attempt to stop the evil weasels from achieving their plans. Together with Mr. Ping, Wandering Blade, and Rukhmini, his mission will take him to different parts of the world, from India, to Central America, to England.

Season 2 will introduce new guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as a frog named Pelpel, Richard Ayoade as a mole-rat named Kyle, Shohreh Aghdashloo as pirate queen Forouzan, and Melissa Villaseñor as the excitable scientist Akna.

Check out the official Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 trailer below:

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is executive produced by Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian, along with Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. Joining Black are franchise vet James Hong as Mr. Ping, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, and Ed Weeks as Colin.

“Pursuit of the villainous weasels Klaus and Veruca and the powerful Tianshiang weapons has Po venture outside of China for the first time with a motley crew of warriors, including the fierce Wandering Blade, the slippery Rukhmini, and loyal Mr. Ping,” reads the synopsis. “From a museum heist in India to a volcanic eruption in Central America, the heroes face danger at every turn on their journey to unravel the secrets surrounding Blade’s brother and his connection to the magical weapons.

And finally, as the team of warriors begins a long journey to England, Po tells a story explaining Chinese New Year customs and traditions to elevate the crew’s spirits in a Lunar New Year special.”

The Kung Fu Panda franchise began in 2008, with the first film being nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature. It featured the voices of Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, and Seth Rogen. Due to its success, it was followed by two more sequels in 2011 and 2016. The trilogy currently has a combined gross of over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office.