Exclusive Casa Grande Photos Preview Amazon Freevee’s Bilingual Series

ComingSoon is debuting a batch of exclusive Casa Grande photos from the upcoming bilingual Amazon Freevee series. The series is set to premiere on May 1 through the premium free streaming service.

“Casa Grande follows the intertwining lives of various families in the farmlands of Northern California,” reads the series’ synopsis. “It’s an upstairs/downstairs story transposed from turn-of-the century English countryside to rural America. The show uses the framework of conventional character drama to explore universal themes of class, immigration, culture and family.”

“We molded Casa Grande as a Hispanic-influenced Yellowstone and feel the story will resonate powerfully with audiences appreciating elevated western themes and cultures presented through a different prism,” series creator Ali Afshar stated. “Amazon Freevee is the perfect service for audiences to discover and binge the world of Casa Grande where the intensity never lets up and the traditional good vs. evil trope becomes skewed and more challenging to accept.”

Casa Grande was created by Lauren Swickard and Ali Afshar. It was directed by Gabriela Tagliavini and written by Alex Ranarivelo, Michael Cruz, and Lauren Swickard, who also serves as showrunner. It was executive produced by Ava Rettke and Daniel Aspromonte.

The series stars John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore, Madison Lawlor, Karen Bethzabe, Javier Bolaños, Raquel Dominguez, James Marsters, Emmy-winner Kate Mansi, Daniel Edward Mora, Loren Escandon, Ali Afshar, and Christian James.