Scott Pilgrim The Anime: Original Movie Cast Returning in Netflix Series

Netflix has confirmed that the original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be reuniting for the upcoming anime series adaptation of Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult classic movie. This includes the return of lead stars Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as they reprise their respective roles as Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” executive producer Edgar Wright said in a statement. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now … Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also … well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

In addition to Cera and Winstead, the Scott Pilgrim anime will also feature the voices of Kieran Culkin as Scott’s roommate Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Scott’s sister Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Scott’s famous ex Envy Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, and Mark Webber as Stephen Stills. Ramona’s evil exes are also expected to appear, including Matthew Patel, Lucas Lee, Todd Ingram, Gideon Graves, and Roxie, who will be voiced by Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman, respectively.

Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, the anime is executive produced and written by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who are also set as showrunners. Award-winning animation house Science SARU serves as the animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

Additional executive producers are Wright, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, and Nira Park. It will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game), who will score the series with Joseph Trapanese (Straight Outta Compton).