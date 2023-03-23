Yellowjackets Season 2 Showtime Release Date & Time

Yellowjackets Season 2 is only a few days away from hitting Showtime.

The popular series is about to premiere its second run. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Yellowjackets Season 2 on Showtime

Showtime will air the first episode of Yellowjackets at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, March 26. Directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer from a script penned by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, The Season 2 premiere is titled “Friends, Romans, Countrymen.” Yellowjackets stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, and Samantha Hanratty. Additionally, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole.

Season 2 will introduce Emmy-nominated actress Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) as adult Van Palmer, Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as citizen detective Walter.

“In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder – to disastrous results,” reads the logline. “In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness – and the haunting memories of it in the present – our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are – and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created and executive produced Yellowjackets. Executive producers are Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama, and Jonathan Lisco, who is also serving as the showrunner. The project hails from Entertainment One.