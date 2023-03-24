Rabbit Hole Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Rabbit Hole is just a few days away from premiering on Paramount+.

A new and exciting thriller series is about to debut on the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here). Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Rabbit Hole on Paramount+

Paramount+ will release the first two episodes of Rabbit Hole at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 26. Created and executive produced by writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), the series features Kiefer Sutherland as the leading actor.

“John Weir navigates the twisting, turning universe of deception as both a victim and master. But after what appears to be another successful day on the job, his world is blown to pieces,” reads the synopsis for Episode 1.

“Triggered by the suicide of his old friend Valence and framed for the murder of Edward Homm, Weir frantically tries to piece together what went wrong the day before,” reads the Episode 2 synopsis. “The mysterious Hailey is sucked further into Weir’s world as he tries to determine whether she played a role.”

Joining Sutherland is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence.

Sutherland executive produced Rabbit Hole with Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin. It hails from CBS Studios.