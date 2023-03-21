Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 2 Apple TV+ Release Date & Time

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 2 is just a few hours away from hitting Apple TV+.

After much anticipation, the AFC Richmond coach is back with new misadventures. Here’s when to watch them.

When to Watch Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 2

Apple TV+ will release Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 22. Written by Sasha Garron, the next episode is titled “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea.” The third season will feature 12 installments that will premiere weekly.

Ted Lasso is led by Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live), who stars as the American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience. Sudeikis first portrayed the character in 2013 as part of NBC Sports’ promotional videos, garnering over 10 million views since their release. Joining him are Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Brendan Hunt (We’re the Millers), Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey), Juno Temple (The Other Boleyn Girl), Brett Goldstein (Derek), Phil Dunster (The Good Liar) and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence).

“In Season 3, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United,” reads the synopsis. “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. Executive producers are Sudeikis, Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. It is a production by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.