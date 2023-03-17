A Spy Among Friends Episode 2 MGM+ Release Date & Time

A Spy Among Friends Episode 2 is only a few days from its debut on MGM+.

The story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby is back for another installment. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch A Spy Among Friends Episode 2

MGM+ will drop A Spy Among Friends Episode 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on March 19. Directed by Alexander Cary from a script penned by Nick Murphy, the next installment is titled “The Admiral’s Glass.” A Spy Among Friends stars Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce, Anna Maxwell Martin, Stephen Kunken, and Adrian Edmondson, among others.

“Investigator Lily Thomas understands that Elliott is never going to divulge anything of value in a conventional interrogation process, so she manipulates him,” reads the synopsis of Episode 2.

A Spy Among Friends hails from ITV Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. The list of executive producers includes Lewis and Cary.

“Based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, this six-episode limited series dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence.”