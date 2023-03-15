Swarm Prime Video Release Date & Time

Swarm is debuting on Prime Video later this week.

The intriguing thriller drama series stars Show Me a Hero and Judas and the Black Messiah alum Dominique Fishback. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Swarm on Prime Video

Prime Video will release all seven episodes of Swarm at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, March 17. Fans on the West Coast can start watching it at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The series is created by Atlanta vets Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, who described the project as an “antihero story” that will be told “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.” Nabers has also been set as a showrunner, with Glover directing the pilot. In addition to Fishback, the cast includes Chloë Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

“It tells the story of Dre (Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star (whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé’s),” reads the synopsis. “The show is a dive into Dre’s life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places.”

Glover and Nabers will executive produce together with Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer. Fishback will also serve as a producer. The writers’ lineup includes Malia Obama.