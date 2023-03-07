Jon Bernthal to Reprise Punisher Role in Daredevil: Born Again

Another familiar Marvel face has joined Daredevil: Born Again, as Jon Bernthal will be returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the Disney+ series.

According to THR, Bernthal will once again be playing Marvel’s famous antihero in the upcoming Daredevil series, joining Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. The actor first appeared in the role during Season 2 of Netflix’s Daredevil, where he clashed with Cox’s titular hero due to their differing ideals. He went on to star in his own Netflix series, The Punisher, which ran for two seasons on the streamer.

Based on the character created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr., and Ross Andru, Netflix’s The Punisher series was created by Steve Lightfoot. In addition to Bernthal, it starred Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Daniel Webber, and Deborah Ann Woll.

In a previous interview, Bernthal revealed that he would only reprise the role of Frank Castle in the MCU if Marvel Studios continued to portray the same level of darkness that the character is known for.

Daredevil: Born Again is described as an 18-episode revival of the original Netflix series, which ran for three seasons. It will feature the return of leading stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as they reprise their respective roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.