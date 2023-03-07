Sentai Filmworks Partners With MBS, HiDive to Stream New Anime Shows

On March 2, AMC Networks announced its partnership and distribution agreement with Sentai Filmworks and Japan’s Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS). Streaming service HiDive has gained exclusive rights to streaming MBS’ future line-up in global markets outside Asia.

The shows that will be part of the line-up are going to have an exclusive simulcast on HiDive. Along with this news, Sentai Filmworks and MBS have announced that they are going to stream The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: from Villainess to Savior. Norio Nitta is directing the anime, while Deko Akao is doing the series composition. OLM is in charge of animating the series. Another title included in MBS’ future line-up is Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte, was previously announced in November.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: from Villainess to Savior will have 12 episodes and is premiering in July 2023. The source material is a light novel series written by Tenichi. Suzunoke illustrates the novels. Ijichinsha handles the publication of the series. Meanwhile, Seven Seas Entertainment is in charge of the English release.

“Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she’s been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She’s got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she… Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess act and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?” reads the official synopsis from Seven Seas Entertainment.

HiDive is accessible with a paid subscription or by having a premium subscription on Amazon Prime or The Roku Channel. More information and a free 7-day trial are available on HiDive’s website.