Sex/Life Season 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

Sex/Life Season 2 is premiering on Netflix later this week.

Billie Connelly’s love stories are back for another run on the popular streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Sex/Life Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix will drop Sex/Life Season 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 2. The sophomore season will feature six installments that the streaming service will release at once. Based on the 44 Chapters About 4 Men novel by B.B. Easton, the series follows the love affairs of Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a wife and mother who struggles to balance her responsibilities with her desire for a more exciting life. Created by Stacy Rukeyser, the series also stars Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette. The show explores the complexities of relationships through love, lust, and passion. Season 1 gained a significant following for portraying the whole love drama through the woman’s point of view.

“Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire,” reads the official description.

The cast of Sex/Life also features Wallis Day, Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, and Darius Homayoun.