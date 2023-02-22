The Mandalorian Season 3 Character Posters Tease Returning Heroes

The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to return in just over a week, and ahead of its premiere, Disney released three new character posters for the series.

The new posters showcase four of the starring characters in the film, with the first poster featuring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, the second showcasing the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and the third showing off Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), the leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild.

Check out the posters below:

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Season 3’s directorial lineup includes returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.