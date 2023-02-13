The Upshaws Part 3 Netflix Release Date & Time

Netflix is finally releasing The Upshaws Part 3.

The new episodes of the Upshaws’ misadventures are debuting later this week. Here’s when to watch them.

When to Watch The Upshaws Part 3 on Netflix

Netflix will add The Upshaws Part 3 to its available content starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 16. In spite of its name, the upcoming eight episodes are actually part of the second part of The Upshaws Season 2. Netflix has already greenlit a third season of the series.

The Upshaws stars Wanda Sykes (who also created the show with Regina Y. Hicks), Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine, among others.

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”