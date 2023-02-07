Ben Stiller to Play Triplets in Three Identical Strangers Adaptation

Ben Stiller is closing in on a deal to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary Three Identical Strangers, according to a recent report from Variety.

The series comes from writer Amy Lippman (Masters of Sex, Party of Five) and will focus on the true story of the 2018 documentary. The original documentary — directed by Tim Wardle — tells the story of real-life identical triplets Bobby Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland, all of whom were adopted by separate families and come together later in their life. Variety notes that Stiller would star as the adult brothers should the series move forward.

Alongside writing the series, Lippman would also serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Stiller also serving as executive producer. If the series does end up happening, it would mark the first major acting role for Stiller since 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories.

The acting legend has appeared in brief cameos in films like Hubie Halloween and Bros but has been working behind the camera more often than not as of late. Recently, Stiller executive produced and directed episodes of both the Showtime series Escape at Dannemora and the Apple TV+ series Severance, two jobs that earned Emmy nominations.