Frasier Reboot Gets First Plot Details, Cheers Director to Helm Premiere

Not too much is known about the planned Frasier sequel series, but new plot details have recently made their way online, including where the series is set to take place.

Unlike the original series, which took place in Seattle, Paramount+ confirmed (via Variety) on Wednesday that the sequel series will return the character to his roots and head to Boston as he looks to forge new relationships and reconcile with some older ones.

The logline for the series specifically notes that it will follow Frasier “in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

It also notes that the first episode of the series is set to be taped in just two days in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles. James Burrows — who co-created Cheers and has directed over 50 television pilots in his career — is set to direct the first two episodes of the series. Burrows also directed the original Frasier pilot, as well as the Season 3 premiere of Cheers, which introduced the character of Frasier into television.

Frasier ran on-air for eleven seasons from 1993 to 2004. It earned a total of 108 Emmy nominations and won 37 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Grammer’s performance as Frasier Crane. In addition, the series also earned Grammer two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor.

The original series featured a number of guest stars who provided their voices as callers, including Gillian Anderson, Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, Carrie Fisher, Linda Hamilton, Helen Mirren, Ben Stiller, Kevin Bacon, Billy Crystal, and more.