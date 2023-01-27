The Simpsons, Family Guy & More Fox Cartoons Get 2-Season Renewals

Fox’s long-running adult-animated comedies The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers have been renewed for two more seasons each, which are expected to air during the network’s 2024-2025 broadcast cycle.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” Fox Entertainment’s President of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn said in a statement (via Deadline). “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

With the official announcement of its 35th and 36th seasons, The Simpsons continues to make TV history as the longest-running scripted series. It is led by long-time voice actors Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa.

Meanwhile, Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy is expected to return for its 22nd and 23rd seasons. The iconic series was created by MacFarlane, who also voices fan-favorite characters Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, and Brian Griffin. He is joined by Alex Borstein as Lois, Seth Green as Chris, and Mila Kunis as Meg.

As for Bob’s Burgers, the Loren Bouchard-created sitcom will be coming back for Seasons 14 and 15. The acclaimed show’s early renewal came nearly a year after The Bob’s Burger Movie made its theatrical release. It was directed by Bernard Derriman and Bouchard from a screenplay written by Bouchard and Nora Smith.