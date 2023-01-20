The Last of Us Episode 2 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 2 will show the continuation of Joel’s and Ellie’s journey on HBO Max.

After much anticipation, the first episode of The Last of Us live-action adaptation premiered a few days ago, showing the adventures of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey). Here’s when to watch the upcoming installment in the series.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 2 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 22. Directed by game writer Neil Druckmann, the upcoming installment is titled “Infected.” The series will tackle the events of the critically acclaimed first game. Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Druckmann executive produced and co-wrote The Last of Us live-action series. Druckmann is also serving as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.