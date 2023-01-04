The Walking Dead: Dead City Synopsis Confirms Time Jump for AMC Spin-off

A brand new The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis for AMC’s forthcoming horror drama spin-off has been revealed (via FearHQ). It gives fans a more detailed idea of the premise of Maggie and Negan’s dangerous mission in New York. The synopsis also confirms that Dead City is set to take place years after the original series’ finale.

“Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan and they must now form a tenuous alliance in order to accomplish a dangerous mission,” reads the synopsis. “Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the beginning of the walker apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats. While in the city, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade a marshal with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City is a Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-centered spin-off that will find the unlikely pair of Maggie and Negan navigating a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

The series (formerly titled as Isle of the Dead) is created and executive produced by Eli Jorné, who also serves as the showrunner. Executive producers are Cohan, Morgan, and Scott M. Gimple.

Based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard’s comic series of the same name, The Walking Dead was a story that started with one man trying to find his family. That family grew, and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived, and gave birth to a new generation.